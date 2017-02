Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks during a joint Japan-U.S. meadia briefing about the process of U.S. forces consolidation in Okinawa, at Tokyo December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Monday he was aware of "very volatile" moves in the country's stock, bond and currency markets.

"We will carefully watch how the (UK referendum on whether to remain in the European Union) will affect markets," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference, adding that Japan's view is that it was desirable for Britain to stay in the EU.

