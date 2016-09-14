TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday the central bank's negative interest rate policy has had some positive effects on the economy.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that he hoped the Bank of Japan will make efforts to ensure the country is out of deflation "with an eye on the overall situation" of the economy.

He added that it was up to the BOJ to decide on specific policy means.

The BOJ meets for a rate review next week, where it will conduct a comprehensive assessment of its policies that combines negative interest rates with a massive asset-buying programme.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)