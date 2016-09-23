Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
TOKYO Japanese authorities are ready to act against excessive yen rises, the government's top spokesman said on Friday, issuing a fresh warning to markets against recent yen gains that could hurt the country's export-reliant economy.
The dollar fell to a nearly four-week low of 100.10 yen (0.7585 pounds) on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve trimmed its long-term interest rate expectations and the Bank of Japan rebooted its monetary policy framework.
"We're concerned about recent extremely nervous moves in the currency market," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference, when asked about the yen's recent rise against the dollar.
"The government hopes to keep watching currency market moves ever more carefully and if such moves persist, will be ready to take necessary action," he said.
Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara also told reporters on Friday he wants to closely watch yen moves and analyse its potential economic impact.
Japanese policy-makers say they do not have a specific level they have in mind as they try to talk the market out of pushing up the yen, but many traders see 100 to the dollar as authorities' line in the sand.
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.