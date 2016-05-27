Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks next to the Japanese national flag, attached with a black ribbon to mourn Japanese hostage victims captured by Islamic State militants, during at a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in... REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, repeated on Friday that there was no change in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's stance that he would make an appropriate decision on the national sales tax hike at the appropriate time.

Government sources told Reuters on Friday the premier was set to delay a national sales tax increase, originally planned in April 2017, due to concern the move could tip the economy back into deflation.

The government has said it would raise the levy as planned unless there was a financial crisis similar to the Lehman collapse or a major natural disaster. In a presentation to his Group of Seven counterparts on Thursday, Abe warned of risks of a Lehman-scale crisis, leading to speculation that he was preparing to delay the tax hike.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)