Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
TOKYO Big Japanese manufacturers' sentiment improved for the first time in three quarters in January-March, a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed, suggesting a weaker yen and higher share prices are supporting business confidence.
The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was minus 8 in March, compared with minus 12 in December and with the median market forecast for minus 7, the quarterly tankan survey showed on Monday.
Big manufacturers expect conditions to improve over the next three months, with the index for June seen at minus 1, matching a median forecast of economists.
The survey also showed big firms plan to cut their capital spending by 2.0 percent in the financial year that started on April 1, compared with a median forecast for a 2.3 percent increase.
The sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means pessimists outnumbered optimists.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.