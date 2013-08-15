FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
TOKYO Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday there is no truth to a report that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed ministers to consider cutting the country's corporate tax rate.
The issue will be decided after taking into account various views from the business sector, Suga told a regular news conference.
Citing government sources, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday that Abe could consider lowering the corporate tax rate to foster an economic recovery.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
PARIS France sets out to dispel a national stereotype in its latest advertising push to lure financial companies from Britain, with the slogan: "You think we don't work much? We just like to be effective."