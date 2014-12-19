TOKYO Japanese Economic Minister Akira Amari said on Friday media reports that the government could lower the corporate tax rate by 2.5 percentage points next fiscal year are not far off but the government is still working on the plan.

Amari, speaking at a seminar, also said he wanted to lower the corporate tax rate to around 20 percent as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had been planning to lower the corporate tax rate over several years to around 20 percent from more than 35 percent currently to improve corporate competitiveness.

