TOKYO A key advisory panel to Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso called on the government on Wednesday to proceed with a planned sales tax increase next April, as premier Shinzo Abe weighs the possibility of another delay to cushion the shaky economy.

The recommendation by the Fiscal System Council was handed to Aso, as first-quarter economic growth kept alive market expectations that Abe may delay the planned tax increase.

The finance ministry hopes that the panel's proposal will be reflected in the government's mid-year annual policy platform, to be endorsed by Abe's cabinet at the end of this month.

"We strongly demand that the (welfare and tax) reform, including a sales tax rise to 10 percent planned for April 2017, be implemented steadily without a delay," says the panel, which includes academics, analysts and business representatives.

Abe raised the sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent in April 2014 to pay for the bulging costs of social security in a fast ageing society. The tax increase tipped the economy into recession, prompting Abe to delay a second tax hike to 10 percent, originally scheduled for last October, by 18 months.

Japan's public debt exceeds twice the size of its economy, the industrial world's heaviest debt burden.

"We are not in a situation where we can loosen the reins on fiscal consolidation," the panel says.

Despite risks to the outlook from China and global economy, there's some argument that the pace of fiscal consolidation should ease due to ultra-low borrowing costs caused by the Bank of Japan's massive monetary stimulus, the panel notes.

"There's an aspect that the BOJ's addition in February of negative interest rates to its quantitative and qualitative easing programme is fuelling such debate in a way that could cause fiscal discipline to weaken," it says.

While Abe adopts pro-growth fiscal policy, the panel says the government should spend higher tax income on reducing debt, rather than boosting spending through extra budgets, which have left the debt pile in the past.

Earlier on Wednesday, data showed Japan's economy unexpectedly expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the first quarter, but analysts said the rebound is not strong enough to dispel concerns over a contraction this quarter.

