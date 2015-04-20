TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Monday he will make every effort to narrow the gap in two-way trade talks between the United States to protect national interests, Jiji news agency reported on Monday.
Amari, speaking to reporters before the second day of ministerial-level talks, said the negotiations will be extremely difficult, according to Jiji.
The trade talks between Japan and the United States play a key role for a broader 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).[ID:nL4N0XG01T]
