TOKYO Japan's exports rose 4.9 percent in November from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, rising for a third straight month in a sign of a gradual pick-up in global demand.

The result compared with a 7.0 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 9.6 percent year-on-year gain in October.

Imports fell 1.7 percent in the year to November, versus economists' median estimate of a 1.7 percent gain. That resulted in a trade deficit of 891.9 billion yen ($7.6 billion), marking a 29th straight month of shortfalls.

($1 = 116.7100 yen)

