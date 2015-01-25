A container ship is loaded at a port in Tokyo December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Japanese exports rose 12.9 percent in December from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, up for a fourth straight month in a sign of a steady recovery in shipments helped by a weak yen and a pick-up in overseas demand.

The reading compared with an 11.0 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll, following a 4.9 percent year-on-year gain in November.

It was the fastest growth in a year.

Imports rose 1.9 percent in the year to December, versus economists' median estimate of a 2.3 percent gain. That resulted in a trade deficit of 660.7 billion yen (3.8 billion pounds), extending a record run of shortfalls to 30 months.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)