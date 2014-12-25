A man using his tablet sits on a floor at a train station at Tokyo's business district December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's jobless rate stood at 3.5 percent in November, steady from the previous month, data from the internal affairs ministry showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with economists' median forecast of 3.5 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.12 from 1.10 in October, marking the highest job availability since May 1992, separate data from the labour ministry showed.

The number of new job offers rose 1.2 percent in November from the prior month but fell 4.4 percent from a year earlier.

