People walk on an overpass in a business district of Tokyo, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese wages rose for the fourth straight month in October on an annual and inflation-adjusted basis, data showed on Friday, offering some hope a gradual increase in household income will underpin private consumption.

Wage hikes are crucial to the success of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies, which aim to nudge companies into using their huge cash piles on wages so that households can keep spending - generating a positive cycle in the economy.

Real wages, adjusted for inflation, rose 0.4 percent in October from a year earlier after a revised 0.3 percent gain in the previous month, as nominal wages outpaced tame inflation, data by the labour ministry showed.

"Wages are increasing gradually with resilience seen both in nominal and real terms," a labour ministry official said.

Analysts see the rise in real wages as a welcome move, but some hold doubts on whether wages will rise quickly enough to significantly boost consumption.

"I don't see a clear uptrend emerging yet. Any further gains in wages may be too modest for consumers to go on a shopping spree," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

Under its massive stimulus programme, the Bank of Japan is buying bonds and other risk assets to guide consumer prices to 2 percent sometime around the second half of fiscal 2016, but most analysts doubt the goal will be reached given the slow economic recovery.

Total cash earnings rose 0.7 percent in October from a year earlier, increasing for the fourth straight month. Regular pay, which determines base salaries, edged up 0.1 percent, the data showed.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, rose an annual 1.2 percent, the data showed.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Richard Borsuk & Shri Navaratnam)