TOKYO The Japanese government reiterated on Wednesday that excessive yen strength is being corrected and that cabinet ministers are not deliberately making statements on the demerits of a weaker currency.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made those comments at a regular press conference after Economics Minister Akira Amari said yen weakness could hurt people by raising import prices.

The yen has rebounded sharply following Amari's statement made on Tuesday, bouncing back from 2-1/2 year low hit against the dollar earlier this week.

