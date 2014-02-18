SEOUL Depreciation of the Japanese yen no longer directly boosts the country's exports as many of its major industrial firms have moved production offshore, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

"Depreciation of the yen does not directly result in improvement in domestic industries' competitiveness," Tatsuo Yamasaki, a director-general at Japan's finance ministry, said at a conference in Seoul.

"The theory that the yen's depreciation will boost Japanese export volume is no longer true."

Yamasaki noted that Japan's exports did not grow in volume even as the yen depreciated rapidly against the dollar following the country's aggressive monetary policy easing early last year.

In fact, exports made a negative contribution to Japan's real gross domestic product growth last year, he added.

Yamasaki also said that Japan's various bilateral currency swap agreements and increased foreign direct investment following the country's aggressive easing have helped contribute to global financial market stability, offsetting the effects of the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering of its quantitative easing programme.

