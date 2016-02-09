TOKYO Japan's top currency diplomat said on Tuesday the government was monitoring whether speculative factors were behind the yen's sharp rise, escalating further Tokyo's concern about the rise in the currency, which could dampen efforts at recovery and an escape from deflation.

"We would like to closely watch whether speculative elements are involved or not," Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa told reporters at the ministry late on Tuesday after the dollar slid to a 15-month low below 115 yen.

Asakawa's remarks show Japan's heightened concern about the yen's rise on global risk aversion and dimming expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes in the United States.

Finance Minister Taro Aso warned on Tuesday against the yen's recent rise, describing the moves as "rough", a sign that policymakers are concerned the currency's gains may offset the positive effects from the "Abenomics" stimulus policy.

