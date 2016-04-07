A Japanese Yen currency sign (L) is seen at a currency exchange office as people line up to exchange money at Narita International airport, near Tokyo, Japan, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO A senior Japanese finance ministry official stepped up the warning against the yen's appreciation, saying on Thursday that recent currency moves have been one-sided and that the ministry would take steps in the market as needed.

"It has been one-sided," the official told reporters when asked about the yen's recent gains. "We will take steps (in the market) if necessary."

He made the remarks on condition of anonymity.

The dollar edged down close to a 17-month low against the yen in early trading on Thursday to 109.65 yen, pressured by minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting last month that underscored caution about future interest rate hikes.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)