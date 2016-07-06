HSBC recommends selling pound versus dollar, target $1.2040
LONDON HSBC has advised its clients to sell sterling at $1.2540 with a target of $1.2040 and stop loss at $1.2810, a recommendation from the bank shows.
TOKYO An official of Japan's finance ministry said on Wednesday that it was closely watching the currency market to see if any speculative factors are behind market moves.
The official declined to comment on currency levels.
He was speaking to reporters shortly after the dollar fell to a low of 100.40 yen due to risk aversion.
LONDON Donald Trump's top trade adviser accused Germany on Tuesday of using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain a competitive advantage, drawing a rebuff from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and sending the euro to an eight-week high against the dollar.
LONDON The euro jumped against the dollar on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's trade advisor told the Financial Times that Germany was benefiting from a "grossly undervalued" euro.