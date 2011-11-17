TOKYO Japan's low-key dollar buying seen in the immediate aftermath of last month's record intervention seems to reflect both a change in tactics in dealing with the yen's strength as well as restraints that make repeated heavy strikes difficult.

The Bank of Japan was spotted selling yen on several occasions in the days that followed the October 31 mammoth $100 billion intervention as the yen resumed its upward creep.

The yet unconfirmed action that follows a rare coordinated G7 intervention and two potent single-day solo strikes marks a new approach -- keeping markets on alert for another big intervention but at a minimal cost.

It may also be a sign that even though Tokyo still has plenty of ammunition, it realizes it cannot fire at will because doing so could strain its relations with international partners and have undesired effects at home.

"The only kind of intervention widely acceptable among the G7 is coordinated action," a financial source told Reuters.

"Otherwise, there will always be some who will express displeasure."

That means Tokyo may prefer to act as secretly as possible and keep the amount small. Some in the market say the reported timing and scope of the forays suggest that they could be intended as "aftershocks" of the main action meant to help its impact linger longer, rather than part of a lengthy campaign.

Izuru Kato, chief economist at Totan Research in Tokyo, estimates from the BOJ's funds flow data that Japan probably spent 8.7 trillion to 9.1 trillion yen from October 31 to November 4 -- just over 8 trillion yen on October 31 and the remainder in the days that followed.

"Knowing it can't repeatedly carry out massive 'bazooka' style intervention continuously, the government may have chosen to go stealth to keep markets alarmed," he said.

Another financial source agreed, saying that judging from fund flows in the money market, there was a possibility Tokyo may have conducted stealth intervention days after October 31.

Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Some in the market speculated that Tokyo was targeting a specific dollar/yen level in its intervention despite repeated reassurances from policymakers that this was not the case.

Officials have made clear that unlike Switzerland, Japan has little chance of succeeding in pegging its currency at a certain level because yen trading volumes and the size of its economy are much bigger.

SHOCK EFFECT

That means Tokyo will have to aim for a "shock" effect and make sure the impact lasts for as long as possible. In that sense, last month's intervention was a moderate success.

The effects of Japan's previous August 4 intervention, at that time Tokyo's biggest ever single-day action, proved fleeting. The yen returned to pre-intervention levels in a week and scaled new record highs against the dollar in mid-August.

This time, two weeks on, the yen is creeping up to levels before the intervention but maintains some distance from its record high of 75.31, trading around 77 to the dollar.

And in a sign the market remained edgy, the dollar briefly spiked nearly half a yen on Monday after some large buy orders.

"The dollar could be much lower without the stealth intervention," a trader at a major Japanese bank said. "The possibility that authorities may conduct intervention again at a small amount makes people refrain from trading actively."

The drip-feed and the low-key nature of latest actions -- Finance Minister Jun Azumi declined comment when he was asked about reported actions last week -- are also testimony to political and practical restraints Tokyo faces.

Japanese policymakers feel that whereas their international partners may have some understanding for occasional strikes in response to sharp currency gains, an aggressive campaign to weaken the yen would be unwelcome by G7 major economies keen to persuade China and other emerging powers to let their currencies strengthen more.

There are also practical concerns. The parliament is due to approve an increase in Tokyo's war chest -- raising the limit of funds available for intervention and effectively leaving Tokyo with about 38 trillion additional more yen to spend.

Theoretically, that leaves the government with still quite a lot of ammunition. But in practice, it needs to issue financing bills to raise those yen and must tread carefully to avoid disrupting the money market and nudging market rates higher.

In September, the finance ministry raised the amount of three-month bills it issues almost each week to 5.1 trillion yen per auction from 4.8 trillion yen. It may need to increase that amount to around 5.7 trillion yen from December, given the need to fund the latest intervention, analysts say.

The BOJ underwrites some of the bills for a while to prevent huge intervention-related fund flows from disrupting markets, so Tokyo's aggressive intervention campaign will not immediately trigger a spike in money market rates.

But given the size of the latest intervention, markets will be forced to absorb vast amounts of bills with the balance of notes issued unlikely to shrink unless Japan conducts yen buying intervention -- which is unlikely in the foreseeable future.

That leaves the risk, though slim in the near future, of money market rates creeping up. In the event of a spike in money market rates, the BOJ will flood markets with liquidity either via market operations or by increasing purchases of short-term securities, sources familiar with the bank's thinking say.

Some analysts say an estimated 41 trillion yen currency valuation loss could also act as a deterrent to more aggressive action, though finance ministry officials say that as long as the loss remains a paper one, it is of not much concern. ($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)

(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko, Rie Ishiguro, Stanley White and Sumio Ito; Writing by Leika Kihara and Tomasz Janowski)