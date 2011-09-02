TOKYO Japan's Motohisa Furukawa, a former finance ministry bureaucrat, will become economics minister in new Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's cabinet, Jiji news agency said, taking over the task of tackling the many ills plaguing the world's third-biggest economy.

Furukawa will also hold the banking portfolio, Jiji reported on Friday.

Furukawa, who as the economics minister will be charged with tax and social security reforms as Japan tries to rein in its huge public debt, will replace Kaoru Yosano, who led the creation of a tax reform plan calling for doubling the 5 percent sales tax by mid-decade.

