TOKYO Japan's next premier, Shinzo Abe, piled pressure on the central bank on Monday to ease monetary policy, saying it should respect Sunday's election results that showed public support for his calls for more aggressive monetary stimulus.

Abe's conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) surged back to power three years after a devastating defeat, giving Abe a chance to push his hawkish security agenda and radical economic recipe.

Below are key quotes from Abe's news conference:

ON BANK OF JAPAN

"I've been saying all through the election campaign that I'd like to set a policy accord with the Bank of Japan. It was very rare for monetary policy to be the focus of attention in an election. But there was strong public support to our view. I hope the Bank of Japan takes this into account (at its policy meeting this week) ...

"As for the future, once my government is created, I'd like to instruct cabinet ministers to work with the Bank of Japan in crafting a joint statement setting 2 percent inflation as a target."

ON BUDGET, ECONOMIC POLICY

"I will reinstate the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, which will spearhead Japan's macro-economic policy. The BOJ governor will always attend these meetings ... This council will play a key role in monetary and fiscal policies.

"We have called for the need to end deflation during the election, and our argument has won support. In that sense, the extra budget must be one that will help beat deflation.

"The extra budget will be large in size in order to cover a period of a substantial delay in enacting the next fiscal year's budget as we launch the cabinet on December 26, while taking into account of the need to fill output gap."

ON CONSTIUTION

"I want to change the article (of the constitution) on the threshold required to change the constitution. Right now, when, for example, 60 percent or 70 percent of citizens would want to change it, a little bit over two-thirds of the lawmakers were against it, the people won't be able to do anything about it; they won't even be able to have a discussion on the subject.

"The hurdle is too high at the moment and we need to change this situation. Of course, right now in order to do that we need a two-thirds majority. We have that in the lower house, but that kind of majority is still far from us in the upper house. I don't know if we'll be able to get there in the next election, we may need another three years to do that, but we will make an effort in that direction.

"Fortunately enough, both the Japan Restoration Party and Your Party think the same way about Article 96 (setting the two-thirds majority requirement to revise the constitution)."

ON ELECTION WIN

"Our victory this time does not mean trust in the Liberal Democratic Party has been completely restored. Rather, it's a decision by the public that they should put an end to political stagnation and confusion over the past three years, caused by the Democratic Party's misguided political leadership."

ON CHINA

"We cannot improve Sino-Japanese relations by thinking just about Sino-Japanese ties. We need to open the world atlas and take a bird's-eye view to think up strategy. First of all, it's the Japan-U.S. alliance ... Then we need to deepen ties with the rest of Asia, including India and Australia, and not only diplomatically, but in the fields of security and energy, before starting to work on improving ties with China. The Liberal Democratic Party is the only one that can take that kind of strategic approach.

"Countries sharing borders tend to have various problems. The important thing is how we control those problems. What we need is wisdom to keep the political problems from developing into economic problems. The current environment is not conducive to a trip to China or a summit meeting. But I aim to improve Sino-Japanese relations through persistent dialogue."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Kaori Kaneko, Kiyoshi Takenaka and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Ron Popeski)