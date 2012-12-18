TOKYO Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso is set for a key cabinet post in Shinzo Abe's new government, local media reported on Tuesday, after the Liberal Democratic Party's landslide election victory.

The Asahi newspaper tipped him for the finance portfolio while others said he might become foreign minister.

Aso, 72, prime minister from 2008-2009, struggled during his term with policy flip-flops, verbal gaffes and scandals in his cabinet, leading his party to a massive election loss in 2009.

Below are some key facts about Aso.

THE PATRIOT

An outspoken nationalist, Aso pushed for Japan to play a bigger global security role and had appealed to his party's conservative base.

In 2006, after becoming foreign minister, Aso said there was nothing wrong with discussing whether Japan, the only country to suffer an atomic bombing, should possess nuclear arms.

As foreign minister, he also proposed an "arc of freedom of prosperity" that would strengthen Japan's ties with democracies along the outer rim of Eurasia, a policy seen in some quarters as aimed at "containing" China.

As premier, he stayed away from the Yasukuni Shrine for war dead, seen by many in Asia as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.

He hosted a summit with China and South Korea while in office to bolster cooperation over the global financial crisis, putting aside decades of animosity.

ECONOMICS

As premier, Aso launched massive economic stimulus packages to combat the financial crisis, but his efforts were overshadowed by media focus on policy flip-flops and his approval ratings slid ahead of the 2009 election that toppled the LDP after more than 50 years of almost non-stop rule.

He has also served as head of the now-defunct Economic Planning Agency.

FAMILY CONNECTIONS

Born into a wealthy family on the southern island of Kyushu, Aso has an elite political lineage.

His grandfather, Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida, negotiated the peace treaty ending World War Two, his father-in-law was also a prime minister, and his sister is married to a cousin of Emperor Akihito.

He studied politics and economics at a Japanese university. He also spent some time at British and U.S. universities, and prides himself on his ability to speak English.

Aso worked for his family's cement business before making a career of politics. He was first elected to parliament in 1979.

CONTROVERSIAL

His brash manner has provoked controversy. Aso was forced to apologise over a flippant remark about Alzheimer's disease in 2007 and he stirred anger in the two Koreas in 2003 for remarks seen as whitewashing Japan's 1919-1945 colonisation of the peninsula.

Last year, he upset doctors, a key political interest group, by saying many of them lacked common sense.

PERSONAL

A rarity among Japan's mostly staid politicians, Aso is a dapper dresser who appeals to fellow fans of "manga" comics and can work a crowd.

He has authored several books, one of which, "Tremendous Japan", is a best-seller.

He represented Japan in skeet shooting at the Montreal Olympics in 1976.

A Catholic, Aso has advocated respect for traditional Japanese values, including the Shinto-based emperor system.

