TOKYO Japan's new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to appoint Taro Aso, a veteran lawmaker from the Liberal Democratic Party, as finance minister, the Asahi newspaper reported.

Aso, a former prime minister, would also serve as deputy prime minister, the Asahi reported without citing its sources.

Abe has said he will form his cabinet on December 26 after leading the LDP to a landslide victory in an election on Sunday.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by John Mair)