TOKYO Japan's opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won a landslide victory in Sunday's election for parliament's powerful lower house, TV exit polls showed, returning the conservative party to power after a three-year-hiatus with hawkish ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the helm.

The following are analysts' reactions to the results.

MAKOTO KIKUCHI, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, MYOJO ASSET MANAGEMENT, TOKYO

"Market consensus was that the LDP would get some 280 seats, combined with the New Komeito, around 300, but the key point is whether the LDP group will get more than two thirds of seats or not."

"Even if they don't have the majority in the upper house, if they have two thirds of the seats of the lower house, then they can decide anything.

"If the LDP group can get more than two-thirds of lower house seats, then the equity market will react positively. The victory of the LDP has already been discounted in the market.

"Mr Abe will be the next prime minister, and Mr Abe stated his aggressive easing and the weaker yen policy, and the market reacted positively on his opinions.

"But once Mr Abe actually becomes prime minister again, his opinion must become much less aggressive. He must be more cautious, at least at the beginning of his second career as prime minister. So the market will focus on how realistically Mr Abe will implement what he said before the election.

"If the LDP group gets less than two thirds, that is discounted in the market, and probably nothing will happen. If they get more than two thirds, the market would go up again, and the Nikkei would try to test 10,000."

HUANG DAHUI, SINO-JAPANESE RELATIONS SPECIALIST, RENMIN UNIVERSITY, BEIJING

"I think once he takes his position he will adopt a more hardline policy towards China, even more than the current policy that the Democratic Party has.

"This can be explained by the current dynamics of the China-Japan relationship. China's national power is on the rise and is still rising; Japan's national power, comparatively, is falling ...

"It treats China as an economic rival, even an imaginary enemy. So his foreign policy will be more hardline than the Democratic Party.

"On the other hand, after Abe takes his post, he will have to solve the problem of economic development and citizens' livelihoods. That's his most important goal. If that's the case, if he wants to develop the economy, then he has no choice but to develop good relations with China.

"Abe, as premier, is very clear about the fact that the economic relationship between China and Japan is very mutually reliant, it's very intimate. So he also has to treat the Sino-Japanese relationship with importance.

"My prediction is he wouldn't easily escalate the problem of the Diaoyu islands, if he wants to develop the economy and improve Sino-Japanese relations.

"I think after he takes his position, he wouldn't be overly hardline. On the Sino-Japanese relationship, he'll still demonstrate some flexibility.

"This time his pressure is much larger compared to the last time when he was premier because Japanese public opinion has changed. But to transform the economic development of Japan, I think he will still take steps to strengthen the strategic and mutually beneficial relationship."

KOICHI HAJI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, NLI RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

"It's a pretty big win for the LDP. Abe's economic policies will be implemented so the economy will improve next year. The problem is what happens after that.

"Japan can't spend on public works forever and the Bank of Japan's monetary easing won't keep the yen weak for too long. The key is whether Abe can implement long-term structural reforms and growth strategies.

"Abe seems to think that as long as Japan beats deflation, everything will go right. I'm a bit worried about that because in the process of pursuing big fiscal spending and ultra-easy monetary policy, Japanese bond yields could spike.

"The key is whether the LDP and the New Komeito will indeed win more than a two-thirds majority. If it does, the yen will weaken further and stock prices will rise on Monday.

"We need more time to see whether Abe will stick to his pledges made during the election campaign or whether he will tone them down and take a milder approach.

"But since he won so many seats, he'll have a very strong say in policy-making, overwhelming the voices of moderates within his party like (Shigeru) Ishiba. It's pretty clear that the new cabinet will be filled with ministers with views close to those of Abe.

"If Abe sticks to his hard-line stance, there may be more strains in diplomatic relations with China. It might not immediately hurt Japan's economy but if tensions heighten, it could potentially weigh on growth.

"Abe is likely to compile a big stimulus package. That's inevitable because some spending is needed to fill the hole that emerges due to a delay in compiling next fiscal year's state budget. But if the size of the package is far bigger than what's needed to fill that hole, it could trigger an unwelcome rise in bond yields.

"The Bank of Japan is expected to boost bond purchases at this week's policy-setting meeting. I wonder whether it will do anything further, as doing too much now would give the impression it is looking at politics alone in guiding monetary policy."

HIDEO KUMANO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, DAI-ICHI LIFE RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

"In the past several years, successive administrations have ended after only around one year and the rate of support has fallen sharply just a few months after taking a power.

"In order to maintain the rate of support until the upper house election (next summer), Abe has to implement various measures which can show results in the short-term.

"It is important to normalise foreign diplomacy. U.S. President (Barack) Obama has been re-elected, and there will be new Asian leaders.

"So there is a chance for Abe to kick-start overseas diplomacy and Japan needs to rebuild channels for dialogue with the U.S., China and South Korea, also from the economic perspective and to expand business overseas.

"Third, he has to put priority on the economy. It is important to implement the sales tax increase, but at the same time Japan needs to adopt steps to revitalise corporate activity and not excessively depend on monetary and fiscal policy."

KOICHI NAKANO, PROFESSOR, SOPHIA UNIVERSITY, TOKYO

"If it has to do with economic policies, the Komeito will probably go along. But if it is more to do with right-wing policies, the Komeito may not agree ...

"The LDP might be tempted to shift to the Japan Restoration Party.

"The upper house (election in July) remains crucial. Even if they do (get a two-thirds majority), they still want to have a majority in the upper house.

"The support level of the LDP hasn't changed (from when they lost in 2009) but the result is entirely different. If they get too complacent, the cabinet support level might go down very quickly in spite of the huge number of seats."

SHOGO FUJITA, CHIEF JAPAN BOND STRATEGIST, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, TOKYO

"It's up to whether the LDP gets a super-majority (with New Komeito).

"Obviously people would need to reconsider their positions, given whatever happens with the outcome of the election in the next couple of hours, in which case, it's going to be one of two things.

"If they get the super-majority, people need to start repricing the market for a very stable, conservative government in Japan, which will tend to be much more active in terms of fiscal spending, much more pressure on the BOJ.

"Otherwise, if they don't get that super-majority, that 20 to 30 percent who have positioned for this on Thursday and Friday would probably retrack from their positions and force the market to retrench a little bit.

"Nothing has changed from last Friday. We're still looking at the same thing. The LDP is going to win, but it depends on how they win, and we haven't confirmed anything yet. The probability of a super-majority is that much higher."

MASAYUKI KICHIKAWA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH SECURITIES, TOKYO

"The two most important implications of these results are monetary policy and government spending.

"The LDP and New Komeito are going to ask the BOJ for closer cooperation with the government, and this would mean more pressure on the BOJ. This suggests that the BOJ is likely to ease at its next meeting and in the coming quarters.

"I think the LDP can achieve what it wants on monetary policy.

"I think monetary easing will be positive for Japan. The most serious problem is deflation. By ending deflation, we can lower real interest rates, which will re-activate risk taking in the corporate sector and weaken the yen.

"The LDP and New Komeito are saying government should increase spending for infrastructure. This could work in the short term, but if the government tries to do this over the medium term, then they will run into limits because they will have to figure out how to fund that spending.

"Also, there are other small parties that are not looking to increase government spending.

"Lowering corporate taxes would be a good idea to improve competitiveness, but we need to see if New Komeito will agree with this idea."

KYOHEI MORITA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS SECURITIES JAPAN

"The LDP's big victory is in line with market expectations and it will help to keep the yen weak and share prices high, at least for now. Investors will see an LDP-led government as market friendly. That said, the honeymoon will soon be over for Abe and market players will start scrutinising the new LDP-led government's policies."

"The immediate focus will be fiscal policy and the size of an extra budget the new LDP-led government is going to compile for the current fiscal year to stimulate the economy. The extra budget will help the economy to pull further away from the bottom in April-June.

"Still, the LDP's big win will push the central bank to focus more on prices in mulling further easing steps.

"Market expectations for further monetary easing will help the yen to weaken further towards around 85 yen versus the dollar."

NARUSHIGE MICHISHITA, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR, NATIONAL GRADUATE INSTITUTE FOR POLICY STUDIES

"It will be very easy for Mr Abe to run the next government and push through key policies with this kind of majority.

"With this kind of majority, they can always outvote the upper house and don't have to seek any stable majority there, although I suspect they would seek compromise with the DPJ on some issues.

"When it comes to national security matters, it's important to remember that the New Komeito and the LDP have a very different outlook on the constitution and the role of the military, so it doesn't necessarily mean that everything will go smoothly for the LDP in this area.

"But with more than 40 seats for the JRP (Japan Restoration Party), it will be a lot easier for the LDP to pressure its coalition partner on conservative policies. They may even work with the JRP on a policy-by-policy basis.

"On the other hand, they will be pressured by the JRP to move forward with their conservative agenda, so it's hard to expect much flexibility vis-a-vis China.

"The New Komeito and the LDP have many things in common when it comes to economic policies, like public works, so here we can expect strong cooperation."

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Linda Sieg, Kaori Kaneko, Lisa Twaronite, Leika Kihara and Stanley White in Tokyo, Sui-Lee Wee in Beijing; Editing by Edmund Klamann)