TOKYO Japan's new trade minister, Yukio Edano, said he wants to see Tokyo Electric Power Co's (Tepco) plans for recovery from a radiation crisis before determining if its creditors are shouldering a fair share of the burden in its taxpayer-funded bailout.

"It's not yet the time for me to say what specific cooperation (from the utility's stakeholders) should be necessary to get government approval for funds," Edano said in a group interview on Thursday.

Edano had revived the possibility this week that the government might pressure creditors of Tepco, operator of the tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear plant, to waive some of the utility's hefty debt, saying that creditors and shareholders should share in the burden of restructuring.

Bankers have said they are already shouldering a fair share of the burden by maintaining loans to the utility, which has lost its once-spotless credit status.

The bailout facility, expected to become operative next month, will be funded by taxpayers' money and contributions from nuclear power operators.

It will provide Tepco an unlimited pool of funds to pay compensation for damages from the radiation crisis, which the utility will pay back over an extended period of many years.

The rationale behind the government-sponsored bailout facility was that the taxpayers' burden would be smaller by keeping Tepco afloat and having it eventually repay compensation costs than by letting it go bankrupt and have the government pick up the tab.

Edano, who previously served as chief cabinet secretary, has said Tepco's shareholders and creditors should not benefit from the bailout scheme.

He was appointed to the trade portfolio, which includes energy policy, on Monday, after his predecessor resigned just eight days into the job due to gaffes related to the Fukushima crisis.

Japan's top banks were among lenders that provided about 2 trillion yen ($26 billion) in emergency loans to Tepco in the immediate aftermath of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, which triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis in a quarter century.

As of the end of June, Tepco had a little more than 4 trillion yen in outstanding loans and another 4.7 trillion yen in outstanding corporate bonds.

"I don't anticipate the need to waive debt for Tepco at all," Katsunori Nagayasu, chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association, said at a news conference on Thursday.

"Our understanding is that (the bailout scheme) was formulated on the premise of not letting Tepco become insolvent and no need for debt waivers," he said.

