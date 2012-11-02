TOKYO Japan's government announced power savings measures for the country's northernmost island, where regional monopoly Hokkaido Electric Power Co may face shortages with its only nuclear plant idled after the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

Northern island Hokkaido's power provider expects to have a small margin of surplus generating capacity that might be overwhelmed if demand for heating spikes during winter, when temperatures can drop to below minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 Fahrenheit).

Tokyo urged at least 7 percent power cuts in northern regions served by Hokkaido Electric from two years ago, as Hokkaido's sole nuclear plant has been shut indefinitely since earlier this year.

The cuts are voluntary and in the past both private users and businesses have responded to similar requests by reducing usage.

For other regions served by other utilities, the government asked for power savings with no numerical targets on week days from December 3 to March 29.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said last week Hokkaido would likely experience temperatures that are average or above average between November and January.

Japan avoided power shortages last summer in spite of a prolonged heatwave thanks to power-saving efforts that were requested by the government.

All but two of Japan's 50 nuclear reactors remain shut amid public anxiety about nuclear safety after the crisis sparked by last year's earthquake and tsunami.

The disaster wrecked the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant 240 km (150 miles) north of Tokyo, causing radiation leaks and widespread contamination in the worst atomic catastrophe since Chernobyl in 1986.

Hokkaido Electric has said it expects power supply to barely outstrip projected peak winter demand with none of its three reactors operating.

