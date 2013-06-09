TOKYO/HONG KONG Japan's stock trading boom has turned long-suffering equities desks in Tokyo into profit drivers for global investment banks, with those that resisted the urge to cut staff when the market was in the doldrums doing the best.

While market share rankings are not publicly disclosed, Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities and Citigroup (C.N) were among the banks interviewed by Reuters which said they had won a larger slice of the Tokyo market in recent months. Both put it down to maintaining broad sales and research coverage even as volumes dwindled through most of 2012.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Barclays (BARC.L) made some of the deepest job cuts, said Tokyo-based headhunters.

Deutsche said its market share had likely slipped but that its profits were up significantly and expressed confidence a more focused strategy would work over the long term. A Barclays spokesman said headcount reductions did not directly correlate to its ability to generate revenue, adding the bank was committed to and saw "great opportunities" in the Japanese equities market.

The Nikkei average .N225 has tumbled 20 percent since hitting a 5 1/2 year high in late May. Nonetheless, the Nikkei is still up 24 percent since December 26, when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assumed office, accelerating a rush into Japanese stocks on hopes his economic policies would end deflation.

That wild ride has left lightly staffed Japan equities desks handling huge volumes while their more heavily resourced counterparts in hubs such as Hong Kong deal with sluggish trading.

Last month, the main board of the Tokyo Stock Exchange had the equivalent of $40 billion in average daily turnover versus $7.7 billion for Hong Kong. In May last year, it was $12 billion for Tokyo and $9.54 billion for Hong Kong.

For some banks that has made Japan the most lucrative equities market in the world, executives said. Tokyo's share of global stock volumes has risen to more than 15 percent, from 7 percent last year.

The upswing has placed renewed importance on traditional research analysts and sales traders, an endangered species in Tokyo over the past few years amid a shift to electronic trading and waning interest in Japanese shares.

"It is the type of market where investors want to talk to a trader and understand why a stock is trading the way it is," said Brendan O'Dea, head of Japanese equities at Citigroup.

HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS

Foreign banks have been steadily shrinking their Japan equities business since the 2008 global financial crisis with a mix of staff cuts and a consolidation of trading functions into Hong Kong and Singapore, a trend that gathered pace following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

"There was no space, there was no volume and it was too expensive," said Angelo Corbetta, London-based head of Asian equities at Pioneer Investments which manages $207.7 billion in assets globally.

Amid dwindling stock volumes, front-office equities headcount at the top 10 global investment banks in Tokyo shrank by an additional 16 percent last year to 939 staff, according to financial industry research firm Coalition.

In one of the industry's most dramatic restructurings, Deutsche roughly halved its equities workforce to around 60 or 70, people familiar with the matter said. Deutsche would not confirm its staffing figures.

The number of Deutsche analysts publishing reports on Japanese equities fell to 10 as of March, down from 23 a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data. Barclays made a similarly sized cut to coverage, with its analysts dropping to 14 from 23.

Tamio Honma, head of equities at Deutsche in Tokyo, said a large portion of its cuts were in "high-touch" sales and trading positions targeting Japanese institutional clients, an area where local brokers have a home-field advantage. Those clients are being targeted with a lower cost model centred on execution and research.

"The aim of what we did last year was to reduce our cost base so that we can have a sustainable business model in Japanese equities, even if last year's market conditions continued," Honma said.

Honma said the equities division had met its initial 2013 revenue targets in the first few months of the year, and that he was hiring another salesperson for international investors, a high-margin client base it continues to serve with traditional research sales and sales trading staff.

Unlike local brokerages such as Nomura Holdings (8604.T) and Daiwa Securities Group (8604.T), foreign banks are not able to tap Japan's large base of retail investors because they lack their large networks of brokerage branches and salespeople. Retail investors have accounted for about a quarter of stock trading this year.

"Global banks are looking at ways to capture the high margin business from international investors. Domestic funds have a lot of assets under management but they don't trade as much and are high maintenance: you need an army of corporate access and research people to service them," said Paul Guevara, a recruiter for New Millennium Group in Tokyo.

($1 = 99.2600 Japanese yen)

(Additional reporting by Emi Emoto and Vikram Subhedar. Editing by Dean Yates)