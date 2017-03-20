Soldier killed in Welsh firing range incident
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
HANOVER, Germany Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday that the European Union and Japan should soon reach an economic deal, and stressed the importance of free trade to his country.
"We must conclude an economic partnership agreement between Japan and the EU at an early time," Abe said at the opening of the CeBIT technology fair in Hanover, northern Germany.
He also said: "Japan, having gone through reaping in abundance the benefits of free trade and investment, wants to be the champion upholding open systems alongside Germany."
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he no longer planned to deliver a high-profile speech later on Thursday because of a deadly fire which struck a London tower block on Wednesday.
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.