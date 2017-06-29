BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has sent his agriculture and trade commissioners to Tokyo to conclude talks over a free trade deal with Japan in the hope that a deal can be signed at an EU-Japan summit next week.

"There are still a few issues. I have sent the agriculture and trade commissioners to Japan so that these talks can be brought to an end before the summit between the European Union and Japan on July 6," Juncker told a news conference on Thursday with European leaders preparing for a G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7-8.

"It is an important agreement, the trade agreement with Japan if it comes into place. I believe it will be agreed. It will fully and comprehensively respect all European norms, rules and standards."

