Atsushi Saito, chief executive officer of Japan Exchange Group Inc., speaks during a roundtable discussion with journalists at the Tokyo Stock Exchange building in Tokyo January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

FRANKFURT Tokyo bourse operator Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) (8697.T) is considering takeovers in certain areas of its business but is not looking at large cross-border exchange mergers, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

"I am not thinking about direct takeovers between Tokyo and Europe," Atsushi Saito told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

"But we are always looking for acquisition opportunities or partnerships in special segments of our business such as index operation or information services," he added.

Saito pointed to the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) group's acquisition of index operators FTSE and Russell as well as clearing house LCH.Clearnet as examples of the kind of mergers he may have in mind.

"He (LSE CEO Xavier Rolet) is very smart. I respect him," Saito said.

JPX in December said it would enter a letter of intent with Singapore Exchange (SGXL.SI) to collaborate in the development and promotion of markets such as derivatives and commodities and deepen a long-standing partnership.

