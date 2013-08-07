German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the industry ministry on Wednesday to take appropriate measures to tackle the "urgent issue" of radioactive water building up at the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry needed to be more proactive role in dealing with the problems at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, Abe told reporters after attending a meeting of the government's task force on the nuclear disaster.
He stopped short of committing government funds to deal with the mounting levels of radioactive water.
Tokyo Electric has been widely castigated for its failure to protect the Fukushima plant, 220 km (130 miles) northeast of Tokyo, from the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that led to the worst nuclear disaster in the world since Chernobyl and its inept response to the reactor meltdowns.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.