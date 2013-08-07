German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
TOKYO Japan's government must support the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant in its efforts to contain buildups and leaks of radioactive water at the facility, the top government spokesman said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will order the government later in the day to strengthen its response on water containment, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, indicating the government will get directly involved in combating the worsening problem.
"It is necessary for the country to step forward and offer support" to Tokyo Electric Power Co Ltd as it fights to stop contaminated groundwater from leaking into the ocean, Suga told a regular news conference.
Abe, at a meeting of a government task force on the nuclear disaster, will instruct Trade and Industry Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to "take prompt measures" on the problem, Suga said.
Motegi's ministry is considering requesting budget funds to address the water problem, he added. A government official told Reuters on Wednesday that the ministry had requested an allocation to help address the water problem.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.