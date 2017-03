Workers wearing protective suits and masks constructing water tanks is seen through a bus window at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO The operator of Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant said on Monday that pumps used to inject water to cool damaged reactors were hit by power failure, but that a backup system kicked in immediately.

Tokyo Electric Power Co (9501.T), or Tepco, pours hundreds of tonnes of water a day over the reactors to cool them after a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 caused nuclear fuel to melt down. Tepco stores the radioactive runoff in tanks above ground.

