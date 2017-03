Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend their joint news conference after talks at Abe's official residence in Tokyo March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he has agreed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to strongly ask Russia to play a constructive role to bring a "peaceful and diplomatic solution" to the Ukraine situation.

The two leaders also agreed to aim for an EU-Japan free trade pact by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)