TOKYO A pure gold rugby ball, made in honour of Japan's shock win over South Africa at last year's rugby World Cup, went on sale in Tokyo on Wednesday for 38 million yen (£273,867).

The shining 2.8 kg (6 pounds) ball was displayed at Japan's oldest department store chain, Mitsukoshi, alongside other items in the annual 'Large Gold Exhibition'.

The Brave Blossoms produced arguably the biggest shock in World Cup history when they beat twice champions South Africa 34-32 in September, their first win at the tournament in 24 years.

Organisers also hoped the gold ball could inspire further success when Japan host the next World Cup in 2019.

(Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston)