Japan's $1.1-trillion (682.24 billion pounds) public pension fund pulled back from Japanese bonds in the most recent quarter, allowing domestic bonds to fall below half of its portfolio for the first time, a person with direct knowledge of the allocation told Reuters.

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's largest public pension, is scheduled to announce details on its portfolio allocation and performance for the September quarter in November.

The fund, which holds assets larger than the annual economic output of Mexico, has been the focus of a review by the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which has pressed the pension system to invest more in riskier assets with higher yields such as equities and less in domestic bonds that earn razor-thin returns.

But even before that allocation review is complete, GPIF has been throttling back on its holdings of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs), according to partial details of its portfolio as of end-September confirmed by the person with knowledge of the fund's performance.

A GPIF spokesman said the fund could not discuss specifics of its portfolio when contacted by Reuters.

At end-June, GPIF held almost 68 trillion yen ($628.76 billion) of domestic bonds, representing about 52 percent of its portfolio, according to data previously released by the fund.

That represented the bottom threshold for domestic bond holdings under the pension's current portfolio settings.

A one-percentage point shift in assets would represent a transfer of $11 billion based on GPIF's holdings as of end-June.

The fact that Japan's largest institutional investor managed to sell JGBs beyond expectations in recent months without creating a stir in the bond market highlighted the stability of demand for JGBs from the Bank of Japan and private investors, a trader with a Japanese bank said, who asked not to be identified.

It was not immediately clear where GPIF reallocated the funds which were pulled out of domestic bonds.

Until the most recent quarter, the pension fund had consistently held a majority of its assets in Japanese bonds since it took its current shape under a reform in 2006.

By shifting funds out of JGBs, GPIF would have freed up funds for the higher-yielding and riskier assets it is expected to emphasise as part of the ongoing strategy review.

People familiar with that review of GPIF's model portfolio have said the fund is likely to raise its allocation for domestic stocks to about 25 percent, up from 17 percent at end June.

Under its current guidelines, the fund is allowed to hold up to 18 percent of its assets in Japanese equities.

GPIF is also expected to cut its JGB weighting to 40 percent and increase its investment in foreign stocks, according to sources with knowledge of those discussions.

Under its current allocation model, GPIF had set a target allocation of 60 percent for domestic bonds and established a minimum threshold of 52 percent.

By allowing its Japanese bond holdings to slip below the watershed 50-percent mark in the most recent quarter, GPIF would have been selling into a rallying market in government debt.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB JP10YT=RR fell from 0.6 percent at the start of June to about 0.46 percent this week. Most of the demand for new JGB issuance has come from the Bank of Japan.

Under its quantitative easing program aimed at reflating the long-moribund economy, Japan's central bank has been buying the equivalent of 70 percent of new JGB issuance every month, which has capped yields.

