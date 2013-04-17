The Bank of Japan building is pictured in Tokyo, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

The Bank of Japan could achieve its inflation target of 2 percent as early as spring 2015, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

The central bank said earlier this month it would achieve the inflation target in two years, the Nikkei said.

The BOJ is expected to raise its projected consumer price growth for fiscal 2013 to between 0.5 percent and 1 percent from an average of 0.4 percent at its policy board meeting on April 26, the daily said without naming sources.

The forecast for fiscal 2014 could increase to around 1.5 percent from 0.9 percent, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore)