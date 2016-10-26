TOKYO Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance plans to increase its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds in the October-March period by around 50 billion yen (393 million pounds), an investment planning official at the firm said on Wednesday.

The Japanese insurer, a unit of Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766.T), does not plan to increase holdings of domestic bonds as their yields remain unattractive, Shuntaro Take, head of portfolio investment, told Reuters in an interview.

The firm holds total assets of 9.2 trillion yen.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Shinji Kitamura; Editing by Chris Gallagher)