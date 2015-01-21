TOKYO The dollar dropped to a session low against the yen on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan held steady as expected after the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting.

The dollar fell as low as 117.90 yen, and was last down 0.7 percent on the day at 118.02. The greenback remained well below a seven-year peak of 121.86 scaled last month.

The BOJ maintained its massive monetary stimulus and expanded a loan programme aimed at encouraging banks to boost lending, signalling its resolve to achieve its ambitious 2 percent inflation target. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)