Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
TOKYO A senior Japanese Ministry of Finance official said on Monday that Japan will continue buying European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bonds, confirming an earlier statement by the head of Europe's bailout fund chief that the world's third-biggest economy will remain a purchaser of the debt designed to help finance measures to tackle the euro zone's crisis.
The MOF official was speaking to reporters after meeting with Klaus Regling, the head of Europe's 440 billion euro bailout fund in Asia soon after euro zone leaders struck a hard-fought accord on the two-year crisis that nonetheless left major economies Italy and Spain under financial market pressure.
Regling courted China over the weekend trying to entice Beijing to invest in the rescue facility.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.