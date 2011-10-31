TOKYO A senior Japanese Ministry of Finance official said on Monday that Japan will continue buying European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bonds, confirming an earlier statement by the head of Europe's bailout fund chief that the world's third-biggest economy will remain a purchaser of the debt designed to help finance measures to tackle the euro zone's crisis.

The MOF official was speaking to reporters after meeting with Klaus Regling, the head of Europe's 440 billion euro bailout fund in Asia soon after euro zone leaders struck a hard-fought accord on the two-year crisis that nonetheless left major economies Italy and Spain under financial market pressure.

Regling courted China over the weekend trying to entice Beijing to invest in the rescue facility.

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)