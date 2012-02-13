TOKYO Equity mutual funds based in Japan suffered net outflows for a fourth straight-month in January, the longest such spell in 15 years, though a recovery in global share prices pushed up asset values by nearly 3 percent.

Japanese retail investors stepped up the pace at which they shifted money from equity funds, monthly data showed, as the asset class continued to be hurt by the yen's strength and volatility in global stock prices.

Market participants closely watch the Japanese mutual fund market due to its size, the eighth-largest in the world and bigger than Turkey's economy.

"We've seen some improvements in performance so we hope that will have a positive effect on potential investment (in the future)," Fumio Inui, vice president of the Investment Trusts Association, said at a briefing on the numbers.

Japan-based equity investment trust funds, a type of mutual fund known as toushin, posted net outflows of 151 billion yen (1.2 billion pounds) in January, more than 3 times the 44.4 billion yen of outflows a month earlier.

That marked their fourth consecutive month of net outflows, the longest since 1997 when they posted outflows in the six months between February and July.

In contrast, there were large flows into bond funds, possibly indicating retail investors have parked their money in less risky fixed income products, such as money reserve funds.

Bond funds saw net inflows of 159.3 billion yen, a sharp reverse from net outflows of 33.5 billion in December.

Still, a recovery in global shares in January helped lift the asset value of equity funds by 2.6 percent to 48 trillion yen. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 3.4 percent and Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average .N225 gained 4.1 percent in January.

