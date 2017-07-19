FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
New Zealander's death puts mental patients' restraint in Japan under spotlight
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Health
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Economy
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Science
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
Health
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 19, 2017 / 3:24 PM / 19 hours ago

New Zealander's death puts mental patients' restraint in Japan under spotlight

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Martha Savage, the mother of a New Zealander Kelly Savage (portrait) who died in Japanese psychiatric hospital in May, attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan July 19, 2017.Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese campaign group whose members include lawyers and academics called on Wednesday for a change in psychiatric hospitals' practice of putting patients under prolonged restraint after the death of a New Zealand man.

Kelly Savage, 27-year-old English teacher working in Japan, was sent to a psychiatric hospital near Tokyo on April 30 after showing signs of losing touch with reality such as screaming and running around, his older brother Pat Savage said.

Pat, who was with his brother when Kelly was hospitalised, said he was strapped to the bed by the legs, wrists and waist although he had calmed down. He was under restraint for most of the time until a nurse found him in a state of cardiac arrest 10 days later. He died at another hospital on May 17.

The autopsy result was inconclusive, but a doctor at the second hospital said there was a possibility that the extended physical restraint led to cardiac arrest, Pat said.

An official at the first medical institution, Yamato Hospital, declined to comment on the case.

"We thought the restraint was inhumane and unnecessary in Kelly's case, but we had no idea it could cause Kelly's cardiac arrest," Pat Savage told a Tokyo news conference.

Patrick Savage, the older brother of a New Zealander Kelly Savage (in the screen on the bed) who died in Japanese psychiatric hospital in May, attends a news conference at Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan July 19, 2017.Issei Kato

He said he was not considering taking legal action against the hospital, but the campaigners nonetheless urged a change in practice.

The number of hospitalised psychiatric patients that are put under physical restraint in Japan totalled 10,682 as of June 30, 2014, the latest date for which data is available, a twofold rise from a decade ago, according to the Health Ministry.

Slideshow (2 Images)

During the same period, the number of overall hospitalised psychiatric patients fell 11 percent to 290,406.

Among those who are put under restraint, the duration of restraint averaged 96 days, Toshio Hasegawa, professor at Kyorin University told the same news conference.

This compares with several hours to several tens of hours in many other countries, said Hasegawa, who on Wednesday launched the group of psychiatric patients as well as professors and lawyers to raise awareness of such restraint and reduce the practice.

"What I would like to ask you first is to think about the feelings of those who are dying while under physical restraint," Hasegawa said.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.