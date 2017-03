TOKYO Japan and North Korea have agreed to resume high-level government talks over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes after a gap of more than a year, Jiji news agency reported on Thursday.

It added that a schedule has yet to be decided for the talks, with the agreement reached between more junior level officials meeting on the sidelines of talks between Japanese and North Korean Red Cross officials in Shenyang, China.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies)