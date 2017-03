TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that Japan would lift some of its sanctions against North Korea and make utmost efforts for a comprehensive solution to the decades-old issue of Japanese citizens that were abducted by the reclusive state.

"This is just a start," he told reporters at the prime minister's office. "We will make every effort to achieve a complete resolution of this issue."

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)