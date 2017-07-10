FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan calls on Russia to take bigger role on North Korean threat
July 10, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 17 hours ago

Japan calls on Russia to take bigger role on North Korean threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Japan and its international allies will push for Russia to do more to rein North Korea's nuclear ambitions, a Japanese official said during a visit to Denmark on Monday.

"Russia has an important role to play in dealing with the North Korea problem and we will encourage Russia to perform an even greater role in the de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," said Norio Maruyama, a Japanese foreign ministry spokesman.

He added that for now Japan did not "see a huge impact on the economy" despite some negative stock-market reaction to the tensions growing on the Korean peninsula.

The message echoed statements made during the G20 summit last week, when Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed to push for China to play a larger role in reining in North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Larry King

