North Korea may have launched several missiles Wednesday - Kyodo
TOKYO North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.
TOKYO North Korea's latest missile launches will not affect planned talks between Tokyo and Pyongyang this month over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes, Jiji news agency quoted a Japanese foreign ministry official as saying on Wednesday.
Separately, Japanese media reported that Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told a parliamentary committee that the Japanese government had protested against the missile launches through its embassy in Beijing.
North Korea fired two mid-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast and towards Japan early on Wednesday.
Japan and North Korea are set to resume high-level talks in Beijing on March 30-31. Talks have been suspended since December 2012, when Pyongyang test-launched a long-range missile.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
