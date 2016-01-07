TOKYO A fire broke out at Chubu Electric Power Co's (9502.T) Hamaoka nuclear power plant in central Japan on Thursday, but was quickly put out and there had been no danger to the public, the company said.

The fire started at about 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) in the exhaust fan of the turbine building of the plant's No.2 reactor, which is currently under being decommissioned, a company spokesman said.

The fan was shut down and the fire was confirmed as put out an hour later, he said. An investigation into the cause of the fire was under way.

The plant's No.1 and No.2 reactors are being decommissioned, while its No.3, No.4 and No.5 reactors remain shut pending stringent safety checks imposed following the Fukushima nuclear disaster nearly five years ago.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)