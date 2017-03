Installation work is carried out of roof panels for the No. 1 reactor of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s earthquake and tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, in this handout picture taken October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co/Handout

Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) President Naomi Hirose (L), the operator of tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi plant, meets with Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to talk about the safety approval of TEPCO's world's largest Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear plant for its restart, at Motegi's ministry in Tokyo September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Tokyo Electric Power Co (9501.T), the operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, said on Friday it will be difficult under current conditions to post a profit this fiscal year.

Tokyo Electric, also known as Tepco, is struggling to contain radioactive water at the Fukushima nuclear plant, which was devastated by a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

President Naomi Hirose said Tepco would not change its full-year target to log a profit. The utility has posted more than $27 billion (17 billion pounds) in net losses since the Fukushima disaster.

