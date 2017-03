TOKYO Japan's nuclear regulator said on Wednesday it expects there will be some reactors that will not clear the safety standards required in order to be restarted.

Shunichi Tanaka, chairman of the Nuclear Regulation Authority, also said there are no fully established regulations to decide on the decommissioning of reactors.

