NIIGATA, Japan Tokyo Electric Power Co must provide a fuller account of the Fukushima disaster and address its own "institutionalised lying" before it can expect to restart its largest nuclear station, a Japanese local government official holding an effective veto over the utility's turnaround plan said on Monday.

"If they don't do what needs to be done, if they keep skimping on costs and manipulating information, they can never be trusted," Niigata Prefecture Governor Hirohiko Izumida told Reuters in an interview.

Izumida must approve the embattled utility's plans to restart the reactors at Kashiwazaki Kariwa, the world's biggest nuclear complex, which sits on the Japan Sea coast some 300 kilometres (180 miles) northwest of Tokyo.

A former economy and trade ministry bureaucrat who has emerged as a leading critic of Tokyo Electric, Izumida said he would launch his own commission to investigate the causes and handling of the Fukushima crisis and whether strengthened regulatory safeguards were sufficient to prevent a similar disaster.

(Editing by Kevin Krolicki and Edmund Klamann)